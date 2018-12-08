Google software engineer, 22, found dead at New York headquarters: report

A male employee was discovered dead Friday in Google’s headquarters in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, reports said.

Scott Krulcik, 22, was found on the sixth floor of the building unconscious and unresponsive around 9 p.m. EST on Friday, the New York Post reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body did not appear to show any signs of trauma, police sources told the New York Post. He does not have a history of substance abuse problems or medical issues. The Medical Examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Krulcik worked as a software engineer for the tech giant since August, his LinkedIn page stated. He lived in the West Village.