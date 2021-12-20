Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Published

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: She is a 'dangerous' and 'sophisticated predator,' prosecutors say

'Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes,' a prosecutor told jurors in the scathing summation

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ghislaine Maxwell was a "dangerous" and "sophisticated predator" who recruited vulnerable girls to be sexually abused by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors Monday during closing arguments.

"Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the panel. "She manipulated her victims and groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It’s time to hold her accountable."

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in an undated evidence photo.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in an undated evidence photo. (SDNY)

During the three-week trial, prosecutors argued that Maxwell, 59, participated in and enabled Epstein’s sex crimes — allegedly luring and training the perfect victims for her one-time paramour.

Moe called her a "sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing" when she allegedly groomed young girls to be sexually exploited by the globetrotting millionaire.

FEDS RELEASE VIDEO OF RAID ON EPSTEIN'S $16 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

She was the "lady of the house" and a "posh, smiling age-appropriate woman" who provided the perfect front for Epstein’s exploitation of teens as young as 14. The girls were allegedly abused at Epstein's New York townhouse, a Palm Beach mansion and a New Mexico ranch.

"Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes," Moe told jurors, as Maxwell, wearing a black mask and white sweater, jotted down notes. Four of her siblings watched the summations from the gallery.

Isabel and Kevin Maxwell leave the courthouse during a lunch break in the trial of their sister, Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Isabel and Kevin Maxwell leave the courthouse during a lunch break in the trial of their sister, Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Prosecutors called two dozen witnesses — including four women who say that they were abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004 and that Maxwell was central to arranging the illicit encounters.

A defense lawyer for Maxwell countered that prosecutors only targeted the heiress after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: A BREAKDOWN OF THE CASE

Attorney Laura Menninger called Maxwell an "innocent woman" who was unaware of Epstein's depraved crimes and has now become the scapegoat because he is not here.

He did not share everything with Maxwell despite their close relationship, including that he was dating other women in the 1990s, the lawyer told jurors. 

Ghislaine Maxwell rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's foot on a private jet in an undated photo.

Ghislaine Maxwell rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's foot on a private jet in an undated photo. (SDNY)

"Everyone knew Jeffrey was keeping secrets from Ghislaine, except Ghislaine," Menninger said.

The attorney argued that the accusers did not mention Maxwell's alleged role during earlier interviews with authorities.

"They all changed their stories when the Epstein victims' compensation fund was opened up," she said, referring to payouts from his estate to accusers. 

The evidence portion of the Manhattan federal trial, initially slated to last six weeks, wrapped up in just three.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell, who has been locked up since her arrest in July 2020, faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted of six counts of sex trafficking, enticement of a minor and other charges.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money