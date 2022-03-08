Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Published

Ghislaine Maxwell juror who falsely answered questionnaire granted immunity

The juror falsely stated he was not a victim of sexual abuse, putting Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction in jeopardy

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Manhattan federal judge has ordered a Ghislaine Maxwell juror to testify at a hearing Tuesday after he falsely said on a juror questionnaire that he had not been a victim of sexual abuse, putting the British socialite's conviction in jeopardy.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated evidence photo.  

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated evidence photo.  

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan issued the ruling late Monday that also grants the juror immunity from prosecution at the request of the Department of Justice.

The decision came after the juror's attorney Todd Spodek informed the court last week that his client would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he testified.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S FAMILY ‘FEARS FOR HER SAFETY’ AFTER BRUNEL FOUND DEAD

Maxwell's convictions on sex trafficking and other charges hangs in the balance after the juror told reporters that he had been a victim of sexual abuse in post-verdict interviews contradicting statements he made on the juror questionnaire. 

Sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell entering the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshalls at the start of her trial, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell entering the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshalls at the start of her trial, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

The juror said that he had shared his experience with the panel during deliberations and described persuading some jurors that an imperfect recollection of the abuse did not mean it didn't happen. 

Maxwell's defense lawyers have asked for a new trial, arguing that had the juror answered truthfully they could have struck him for cause.

PRINCE ANDREW REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH SEXUAL ABUSE ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE

All potential jurors were asked on the lengthy questionnaire whether they or a family member had been a victim of sexual abuse. 

The juror checked a box that read "No."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in undated evidence photo.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in undated evidence photo. (SDNY)

Spodek previously wrote in a court filing that his client did not recall answering this question. 

Maxwell was found guilty in December of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein. She has been locked up since her arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein was found hanged in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on serious sex crimes charges.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money