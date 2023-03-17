Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Georgia teacher's outburst at students caught on video: 'See me on the street'

A Dacula Middle School student secretly taped the teacher's tirade

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Georgia teacher's rant against students caught on video: 'Y'all act weird'

A Georgia middle school teacher's bizarre rant against Dacula Middle School students was videotaped by a student last week. (Obtained by Fox)

A Georgia middle school teacher's bizarre rant against students was videotaped by a student on Thursday.

The teacher, who is unidentified, was recorded making aggressive statements to Dacula Middle School students. A student surreptitiously filmed the video below their desk.  

"Y'all act weird," the teacher was heard saying in the video. "Joking and laughing, and it's all funny. But y'all keep that same energy and see me on the street."

"Keep that same energy. Cause y'all all tough," the teacher continued.

ATLANTA POLICE NAME 23 DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUSPECTS IN COP CITY ATTACK; AG WARNS ‘VIOLENT EXTREMISTS’

The teacher, who is unnamed, was taped making aggressive statements to Dacula Middle School students. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It is unclear what triggered the outburst or if students were misbehaving before the video began.

"I'm sorry I'm a little different. Maybe I'm too hood, I don't know," the teacher added. "But right now, I don't want y'all talking to me."

Local mother Amanda Atkinson said that her son asked to use the bathroom shortly before the video began recording.

"My heart hurts watching. She needs to be held accountable," the mom wrote on Facebook. "We cannot keep letting this disgusting behavior by grown ups go, and expect that children won’t act out because of it."

GEORGIA GOV. KEMP DEALS BLOW TO BUCKHEAD SUBURB TRYING TO SECEDE FROM ATLANTA OVER VIOLENT CRIME 

The principal of Dacula Middle School promised parents that disciplinary action will be taken.

The principal of Dacula Middle School promised parents that disciplinary action will be taken. (Google Maps)

The principal of Dacula Middle School emailed a statement to parents on Friday, informing them that Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Human Resources Department is investigating the incident.

"Inappropriate behavior by staff and/or students will not be tolerated," the email said. "Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as needed upon completion of the investigation."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools for a statement, but has not heard back.