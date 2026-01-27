Virginia school safety director charged with DUI after winter storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arlington Public Schools (APS) employee was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police responded to a disabled school vehicle following a winter storm, authorities said.

The Arlington County Police Department told DC News Now that, shortly after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to investigate a disabled vehicle on North Irving Street at Washington Boulevard.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Aaron Queen, who serves as the director of safety, security and emergency management for APS.

Police said Queen was later charged with DUI.

The police department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

Queen served more than 20 years with the Arlington Police Department, holding roles that included patrol officer, detective, school resource officer and leadership positions in patrol operations and community engagement, according to his bio on the school’s website.

During his time as a school resource officer, he spent 12 years assigned to APS and also coached girls’ basketball for seven years at Washington-Liberty High School.

The school said in a statement to DC News Now it is aware of the incident.

"The matter is currently under review. APS takes the safety of our community seriously and is cooperating with the Arlington County Police Department," the school said. "Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."