Georgia
Published

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving gun in campus bathroom

Quandra Johnson was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A staff member at a primary school in Georgia was arrested and fired after she left her purse containing a firearm in the school bathroom.

Quandra Johnson had left her purse in the Oconee County Primary School staff restroom overnight on Wednesday night. The purse was discovered by another staff member Thursday morning before students arrived at school and was turned in to the front office.

A gun was then found inside the purse, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies secured the weapon and removed it from the school grounds.

GEORGIA MAN HOLDS SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER AT GUNPOINT UNTIL POLICE ARRIVE

A staff member at a primary school in Georgia was arrested and fired after she left her purse containing a firearm in the school bathroom. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

"We have no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "As always, student and employee safety is our highest priority."

GEORGIA MAN SLAPPED VOTER AND RECORDED VIDEO OF POLLING STATINS, ARREST WARRANT SAYS

Quandra Johnson had left her purse in the Oconee County Primary School staff restroom overnight on Wednesday night. The purse was discovered by another staff member Thursday morning before students arrived at school and was turned in to the front office. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

She was also terminated from her job at the school. Johnson did not have a teaching role at the school.

A gun was then found inside the purse, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies secured the weapon and removed it from the school grounds. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Oconee County Primary School teaches students from Kindergarten through second grade.