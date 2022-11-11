Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says

Georgia police said the man is charged with multiple election-related crimes

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Anti-cop activists target site of proposed Georgia police facility Video

Anti-cop activists target site of proposed Georgia police facility

Fox News' Jonathan Serrie on violence and fear tactics anti-cop 'activists' have used in protest to a newly proposed police and firefighter training facility

A Georgia man is accused of using his phone to record video of polling machines and also slapping a voter.

Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5.

When a poll worker tried to block one of the voting machines, Hunt allegedly pushed her hand away.

Hunt also allegedly slapped a voter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5.

Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5. (FOX 5)

Hunt was initially charged with interference with primaries and elections and interference with poll workers.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.