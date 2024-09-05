Georgia school shooting: 5 key questions investigators are asking about accused teen killer

WINDER, Ga – A law enforcement expert discussed what Georgia agencies are lasered in on as they continue to investigate the tragic Apalachee High School shooting.

Matthew Fagiana, a retired police sergeant and law enforcement consultant, told Fox News Digital that Georgia's top law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate Colt Gray's motivation while simultaneously working on ways to prevent future mass shootings in the community.

The suspected shooter, 14-year-old Gray, opened fire at the high school, killing 2 teachers and 2 students.

1. What is the history of the suspect?

Fagiana said that law enforcement is focused on the 14-year-old's past and if he had any known interactions with the victims.

"Authorities will develop a chronological history of the suspect leading up to the shooting," he said. "And a deep look into the suspect's past for things such as interactions with the victims, the existence of any indications of violent behavior, statements or social media posts that could help them develop a motive, and recent internet history."

2. What was the suspect's pathway to the school?

The law enforcement expert said that investigative units would likely meticulously comb through Gray's home as well as the high school.

"I can only assume that the crime scene at the school is quite large," he said. "Those types of scenes require a very meticulous examination and collection of evidence – things like logging locations of evidence, spent casings."

Fagiana said that law enforcement will likely attempt to reconstruct the scene in an attempt to reconstruct the shooter's pathway through the school.

"They’re going to reconstruct the scene and be able to show an accurate picture of the suspect's entry and his path throughout the shooting," he said.

3. What prompted the mass shooting?

Fagiana said that investigators are attempting to answer what prompted the suspected shooter to open fire.

"One important piece of the suspect being taken into custody will be the interviews he provides to investigators," he said. "Any time we have someone who commits a mass killing, one of the most important questions we are trying to answer is the 'why.'"

"And because many school shooters either kill themselves, or are killed by law enforcement to prevent further harm to others, we are often left without the ‘why’ and can only develop theories based on their history and any evidence they leave behind," he said.

On Thursday, Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old suspect, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Thursday.

In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, 54-year-old Gray was also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to the GBI.

4. What will mitigate risk to prevent future mass shootings?

Fagiana said law enforcement and agencies are considering what steps in the future that will help mitigate future mass shootings.

"So when a suspect is taken into custody, law enforcement and experts on many levels will hope to use his statements and evaluations as a chance to mitigate the likelihood of these events happening again," he said. "I think most people agree that individuals who commit these type of crimes have something psychologically that differs from that of most of us – people who would never consider doing something like this."

5. How can law enforcement support the local community?

Fagiana said that a "significant" priority is how local authorities can comfort and support residents in Winder, Georgia who were faced with devastating loss.

"An extremely significant priority is supporting the families of the victims right now," he said. "They’re hurting and need answers and law enforcement will remain committed to addressing their needs throughout these next several days."