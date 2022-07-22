Georgia 'porch pirate' allegedly stole packages from same house on separate occasions: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Georgia are looking for a man who they're calling a "porch pirate" after they say he stole packages from the front porch of someone's house.

The Griffin Police Department said an individual wearing a t-shirt with the words "Old Guys Rule" allegedly walked up to a house in Griffin, Georgia, on July 17 and "gathered all the packages he could handle," then left the area.

Police said the "porch pirate" allegedly went back to the same house on Friday morning and took packages that were on the porch.

"The Porch Pirate has struck again and we need your help! Early this morning, he took packages from the same residence. He probably wasn't happy when he learned the prize was kitty litter," the police department said on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man is being described as 5'8" to 5'10", according to police.