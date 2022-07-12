Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia police officer rescues 3-year-old who wandered off from day care

Georgia child climbed fence to get out of the day care

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia police officer is being recognized in his city for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road.

Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy alone off of Rock Quarry Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, and brought him to his cruiser to cool off. Barrett said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached from the day care a quarter-mile away.

He said the boy apparently climbed a fence in the yard of the ABC Early Learning Academy and workers there realized he was missing when they did a head count. Stockbridge Police told WSB that nobody called 911. The boy’s mother said she’s upset no one notified her until after it was all over.

GEORGIA MAN SHOT DEAD AT GAS STATION WHILE TRYING TO STOP SUSPECTS FROM STEALING HIS CAR, POLICE SAY

Georgia police officer rescues child from side of busy road. 

Georgia police officer rescues child from side of busy road. 

Barrett, who received a special recognition at Monday’s city council meeting, said he's just glad no one was hurt.

GEORGIA DEPUTIES WORKING UP TO 80 HOURS A WEEK WITH DEPARTMENT DOWN 59 OFFICERS: 'DOING THE BEST WE CAN'

"It was God’s will; I think he put me there that day, right time right place," Barrett said.