Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Legendary coach calls out anti-Israel protesters' silence on Iran

- Legendary basketball coach slams anti-Israel college protesters going silent on Iran

- Trump: Antisemitism unwelcome in GOP, MAGA movement

- Federal appeals court sides with Trump admin in judge's Mahmoud Khalil decision

TOP STORY: Legendary coach Bruce Pearl slammed far-left campus protesters for loudly opposing Israel, then going silent as Iranians risk their lives demanding freedom. On the "Ruthless" podcast, Pearl called Ivy League campuses "shameful," accused universities of moral cowardice, rejected forced neutrality, praised Trump’s foreign policy, and said some issues are simply good versus evil.

VIDEO: Mark Levin says Iran today is a concentration camp, telling "Hannity" audience more attention must be paid to the mullahs' treatment of the Iranian people. WATCH HERE:

BIGOTS BEGONE: President Trump told The New York Times there is zero tolerance for antisemitism in the GOP or MAGA movement, saying such figures "aren’t needed." He vowed to condemn antisemitic views, distanced himself from Nick Fuentes, cited his pro-Israel record, and emphasized his Jewish family ties as proof he rejects hate outright.

COURT SLAPPED DOWN: A federal appeals court handed Trump a major win, ruling a lower judge had no authority to order the release of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil. The court cleared the path for deportation, citing immigration law limits, alleged visa fraud, and national security concerns tied to antisemitic protests and foreign policy risks.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Michele Norris, a Jew of color and president of Connecting Cultures For Peace , warns that the firebombing of Beth Israel in Mississippi, the state's largest synagogue, strikes at the heart of religious freedom, dignity and peace. But she notes that one priceless relic survived the attack, and now "stands as a powerful symbol of Jewish survival and continuity in the face of relentless hatred.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Where are the college protesters? Where are they? On every Ivy League campus, they ought to be ashamed of themselves for not being out there in the thousands." Former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, on why there are no college protests backing the uprising against Iran's rogue regime.

