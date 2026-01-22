Marine veteran shot in deadly robbery texted mom and sister to express his love before his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police announced the arrest of four suspects this week following the Sunday robbery and deadly shooting of 42-year-old Marine veteran Michael Ryan Burke in Missouri.

Jerry Reifeiss, a friend of Burke's, said that Burke had called 911 and described the assailants, and then texted his mother and sister, KRGC reported.

Burke "texted them saying that, ‘Hey I’m dying and I love you,'" Reifeiss said.

Court documents indicate that the fatal shooting occurred during a Facebook marketplace purchase related to a cell phone, the outlet reported.

"Columbia Police have arrested one woman, two men and a male juvenile for the robbery and murder of Michael Ryan Burke, of Columbia, that occurred during a shooting Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of Ridgemont Court," a Jan. 20 press release noted.

The suspects include three 18-year-olds and a juvenile, the release noted.

"Alexis Baumann, 18, of Hallsville, was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Kobe Aust, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Joseph Crane, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. A male juvenile was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon," the release explained.

An individual named Tyler Woodsome shared in a Facebook post that Burke had helped encourage him to stay sober.

"This one is hard. The man in the picture below is Michael Ryan Burke. A genuinely good human. A man of God and Country. He was a Marine, a humanitarian, a musician, a gear head and an incredible Martial Artist," Woodsome wrote.

"18 months ago, today, I got sober," Woodsome wrote. "He played a big role in me staying sober. He would remind me of God's love and always motivated me to keep it up. He didn't have to reach out to check in, but he did. Looking to meet up or get me to church, he was always trying to show me the light. Getting messages or calls from Ryan kept me in the fight and helped me through the darkness. And for that, I'll be forever grateful."