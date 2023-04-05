Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Georgia police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A

Rome police said the murder-suicide occurred on the property of the Chick-fil-A but did not involve the restaurant

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia early Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Rome police officers were dispatched to the Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue around 7 a.m. Before arriving, the officers received information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident. 

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide that took place at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia. 

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide that took place at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia.  (WAGA)

A preliminary investigation indicated that a man had a shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. Police said the incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but occurred on the property. 

Later Wednesday, police identified the male shooter as 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green. The female victim was identified as 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis. Both had lived in Rome, about an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of Atlanta. 

5TH ARREST MADE IN GA MASS SHOOTING THAT KILLED 2 TEENS AT 16TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

Police said Green and Davis had been involved in a "domestic relationship. They said Green shot Davis while she was inside her vehicle and then shot himself. 

Both were pronounced deceased. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting aren’t immediately clear at this time. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but did not hear back before publication. 

Last June, a Chick-fil-A employee in Philadelphia was shot during a dispute with a delivery driver over a food order. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and survived the attack. 

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 