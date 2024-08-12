Georgia police fatally shoot man waving machine gun around near gas station

A Georgia man was shot and killed by police on Sunday after he was observed waving around a firearm near a gas station in Athens, according to officials.

Athens-Clarke County Police responded at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Lexington Road and Gaines School Road to a report of a man waving around a "machine gun," according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officers arrived and saw the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Marquavious Sims, at a Verizon store before crossing the road to the parking lot of a QuickTrip gas station.

Sims was chased by officers and instructed to drop the firearm. But at one point during the brief chase, Sims fired the gun at the pursuing officers. Two officers returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

2 MEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO SATURDAY'S SHOOTING ON VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

The suspect was given emergency medical assistance by officers at the scene until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Sims was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Athens-Clarke County Police have requested the GBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

TEXAS SUSPECT'S ALLEGED VIOLENT RAMPAGE, INCLUDING STABBING AND CRASHING INTO PEOPLE, CAUGHT ON VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two officers involved in the shooting on Sunday have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI's investigation into the incident.

Sims' body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Georgia, for an autopsy.

When the investigation is finished, it will be handed over to the Clarke County District Attorney's Office for review.