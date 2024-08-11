Expand / Collapse search
Nashville

2 men arrested in connection to Saturday shooting on Vanderbilt University campus

Luis Enrique Ramirez Sandoval, 38, Jose Humberto, 27, charged in shooting incident

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting on the campus of Vanderbilt University on Saturday afternoon that left one person wounded, the Metro Nashville Police told Fox News Digital.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after an argument between members of a construction crew who were working at Sutherland House, a residence hall

The dorm was unoccupied at the time of the shooting incident, police said. 

The suspects were apprehended and identified by police as Luis Enrique Ramirez Sandoval, 38, and Jose Humberto, 27.

Enrique Ramirez Sandoval, 38, (L) and Jose Humberto, 27, (R)

Police said Luis Enrique Ramirez Sandoval, 38, and Jose Humberto, 27, are charged in the shooting incident on the Vanderbilt campus on Saturday.

Both men were arrested by Vanderbilt officers at a nearby market. 

The shooting prompted campus police to issue a campus-wide alert to avoid the area. 

Vanderbilt Police

Vanderbilt police were joined by Nashville's Metro Police on Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting near a residence hall on campus.

Vanderbilt officials said three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Metro Nashville Police said one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the arm.

Vanderbilt University released a statement to Fox News Digital and said officials are working with police on the investigation between external contractors who were conducting maintenance at the residence hall.

Scene of campus shooting

An alert was issued for Vanderbilt University's campus after a report of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

"There is no ongoing threat to the university campus. Currently, two individuals remain in custody and three individuals have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries," the university said in a statement.

Police said a firearm was found on Sandoval and he was charged with aggravated assault.

Humberto is charged with facilitation of aggravated assault for retrieving the gun for Sandoval prior to the shooting, police said. Additional charges against Sandoval are also pending.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 