Georgia neighbor shoots violent, knife-wielding man threatening paramedics, police say

A bystander shot a Georgia man wielding knives after he threatened paramedics on Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday on Shades Valley Lane, the Gainesville Police Department said.

A caller reported that a man was running around the neighborhood with knives, causing damage and threatening people, according to authorities. The caller said the man may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Before officers arrived, police said the man threatened two female paramedics who were loading a patient into an ambulance.

A citizen then shot the man multiple times. He was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to recover.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous told WSB-TV that the shooter is her stepson and a military veteran. She said her stepson grabbed his gun after he saw the man armed with knives stert walking up their driveway.

"It’s not what he planned to do this morning, but when someone comes at you, and it’s between you and them, his military training kicked in," she told the station.

Two other individuals suffered minor injuries, police said. Investigators told FOX5 Atlanta that the neighbor who opened fire and one other person were also injured.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of obstruction of an EMT, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault, the station reported.

Police told local news outlets that the shooter is not facing charges.