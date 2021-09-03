Georgia mom assaults preschool teacher at Catholic church, claims son was abused

A Georgia mother has been arrested following a violent attack against a 61-year-old preschool teacher.

The alleged assault occurred Wednesday at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Grovetown, according to WDRW.

Authorities said 28-year-old Kasey Marie Brooks was upset over an incident related to her son.

When the mother, the teacher and a school director walked into a classroom to discuss the issue, Brooks struck the teacher in the back of the head multiple times, according to an incident report provided to Fox News from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A witness stepped in and tried to pull Brooks off the teacher but was unable to do so.

The witness yelled for assistance and a second witness entered the room.

Both pulled Brooks off the teacher but she continued to punch the educator until she was lying on the ground with visible marks from the scuffle, including a swollen face and bite marks around her left thumb.

When witnesses eventually were successful in pulling Brooks away, the teacher retreated into a class bathroom and locked the door.

As Brooks left the school, she said she would "wait for her mug shot," the sheriff's office noted.

The teacher was taken to Doctors Hospital for medical treatment. Brooks was later charged with battery.

WDRW said Brooks has since bonded out of jail.

Another report has been filed by Brooks for allegations of child abuse against her son.

In it, Brooks claims she saw video footage including multiple instances in which the teacher physically abused and mishandled her child. The woman said she was denied access to video footage from other class days or alternate camera views of the incident.

The report said she was convinced that there were numerous other incidents because her son had a leg injury from school earlier in August.