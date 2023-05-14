Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Georgia man arrested for allegedly killing wife, hiding remains at hunting club

Kassotis, whose wife Mindi was found dead in Georgia, was arrested by Pennsylvania authorities

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
UT Wife charged with husband's murder has 'a daunting defense ahead': Brian Claypool Video

UT Wife charged with husband's murder has 'a daunting defense ahead': Brian Claypool

Attorney Brian Claypool provides a legal analysis of a Utah wife charged with the murder of her husband.

The husband of a Georgia woman whose remains were identified on Thursday has been charged with murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says.

Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, was charged on Friday with felony murder, aggravated assault and malice murder related to the death of Mindi Mebane Kassotis. He is also accused of tampering with evidence and removing body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

Nicholas Kassotis, who also went by Nicholas Killian James Stark, was arrested by authorities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Friday. The couple was living in Savannah when Mindi was killed last November.

Hunters found the 40-year-old woman's remains near a Riceboro, Georgia, hunting club on December 2. Authorities believe her partial remains were placed in the woods of Portal Hunting Club around November 27, 2022.

WOMAN KILLED IN ATLANTA SHOOTING ID'D AS CDC WORKER AMY ST. PIERRE; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

Mindi Mebane Kassotis selfie

Nicholas Kassotis was living in Savannah with his wife Mindi Mebane Kassotis when she was killed. Authorities believe he murdered her. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

"Her date of death is believed to be approximately one to two weeks before she was found," the GBI said in a previous release.

After months of interviews, advanced testing in labs and genealogy DNA analysis, the GBI identified the remains on May 11.

"GBI agents assigned to this investigation sought the FBI’s assistance with genealogy DNA. The FBI used a lab specializing in this advanced testing and received results that furthered the investigation," the GBI explained in a press release.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED IN COBB COUNTY 

Mindi Mebane Kassotis sketch

A composite sketch of Mindi Mebane Kassotis helped authorities identify her remains. (Kelly Lawson via Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

"The GBI interviewed family members and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA," the press release added.

Nicholas is being held at Lancaster County Prison in Pennsylvania. He will be extradited to Georgia.

Lancaster County Prison exteriors

Nicholas is being held at Lancaster County Prison in Pennsylvania before he is extradited to Georgia. (Google Maps)

The GBI thanked several agencies for being involved in their investigation, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service East Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Lancaster Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Lancaster authorities for a booking photo, but have not yet received a response. 