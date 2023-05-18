Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Georgia man accused of squatting in deployed military officer's home

A U.S. Army Reserve officer owned the Georgia home

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Georgia authorities say they arrested a man who allegedly squatted in a military officer's home while she was deployed.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that Vincent Denard Simon was served an intruder affidavit on Thursday for unlawfully occupying the Ellenwood home.

The homeowner, a military officer named Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure, had the house for sale while Simon was illegally living in it. She was serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in Chicago at the time.

Daure told WSB-TV that she was frustrated with the process of evicting the squatter and felt violated.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officers arrested a suspect who allegedly squatted an Ellenwood home. (Google Maps)

"I was beside myself and I felt violated. Had I not been serving my country, I would have been in my home," Daure explained.

"I want to go shoot out the windows, turn off the water, cut wires, but I can’t," she added. "That’s a crime. Law-abiding citizens can’t do that."

Authorities also discovered drugs and a weapon allegedly left by Simon in the home during their investigation.

Vincent Denard Simon mugshot

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that Vincent Denard Simon was served an intruder affidavit on Thursday for unlawfully occupying the Ellenwood home. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

"The civil service process was accomplished without incident and Mr. Simon vacated the residence, but a weapon was found inside the home and drugs were found on the suspect before he left the premises," DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Simon was promptly taken into custody and booked into DeKalb County Jail. 

Fox News Digital reached out to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, but did not receive a response.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.