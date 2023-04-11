Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man accused of murdering husband arrested while trying to board plane at Atlanta airport: police

Richard Lee of Clayton County, Georgia attempted to board a flight in Atlanta Tuesday, but was apprehended by police

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Georgia man wanted for allegedly murdering his husband was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, after he attempted to board a plane.

The Clayton County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Michael Roshell, 32, was allegedly shot and killed by Richard Lee, 40, on April 4.

Police said that a juvenile called 911 and said someone was attempting to break into their home.

Police say an "incident" led to Lee allegedly shooting Roshell.

After investigating, detectives learned that Roshell and Lee were married.

Richard Lee pictured in a mugshot.

Richard Lee pictured in a mugshot. (Clayton County Police Department)

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Lee under initial charges of malice murder.

Lee attempted to board a flight at the Atlanta airport Tuesday, but was arrested, officials said in the Facebook post.