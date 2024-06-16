Expand / Collapse search
Georgia inmate kills kitchen employee before turning gun on himself: officials

Murder-suicide took place at Smith State Prison in Glennville

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
An inmate in Georgia fatally shot a prison employee before turning the gun on himself, according to officials.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) told Fox News Digital that the shooting took place at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Sunday. The perpetrator was identified as Jaydrekus Hart, who was imprisoned for voluntary manslaughter.

The victim, Aureon Shavea Grace, was working in the prison's kitchen at the time of the incident. Officials said Hart shot the 24-year-old woman at around 4:30 a.m.

Officials believe that Hart then shot himself. Grace was declared dead at the scene, and Hart was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Split image of Smith State Prison and Jaydrekus Hart

Jaydrekus Hart, an inmate at Smith State Prison, was behind the recent murder-suicide, authorities said. (Georgia Department of Corrections | Google Maps)

"The inmate turned the gun on himself and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the GDC explained.

The GDC said it is still investigating the murder-suicide. At the time of the incident, Hart was serving the beginning of a 20-year sentence and was scheduled to be released in June 2043.

Wide shot of Smith State Prison

Georgia officials said the suspect was serving time for manslaughter. (Google Maps)

"The weapon is in GDC custody at this time, and a complete and thorough investigation of what led up to this tragic incident will be carried out," an official told Fox News Digital. "GDC Special Agents are responding and are providing staffing support to the facility."

Smith State Prison sign

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the Smith State Prison incident. (Google Maps)

"We will be providing updates as soon as more details are available and confirmed."

Fox News Digital asked authorities how Hart obtained the gun while behind bars, but GDC officials did not immediately respond.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.