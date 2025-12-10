Georgia high school shooting suspect looks dramatically different in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray appeared in court on Tuesday looking almost unrecognizable from his infamous booking photo.

In his mugshot, then-14-year-old Gray had shoulder-length dyed blond hair, but the now-15-year-old had a more clean-cut look in court on Tuesday. He had slicked-back dark hair and wore glasses, a collared shirt, a quarter-zip and khakis.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT'S DAD FIGHTS 'EPICENTER' MURDER TRIAL: ATTORNEY

Attorney Aisha Broderick, who was appointed to represent Gray in October, reportedly told the judge that a medical evaluation of Gray was still not complete, according to CBS News. She said the assessment, which is expected to be finished by the end of February, would help guide the defense. CBS News added that Gray's next hearing is scheduled for March 18, 2026.

Gray is accused of carrying out a shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, in which he allegedly killed four people and wounded nine others. The teachers killed were Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students were Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY, DEMANDS JURY TRIAL

In October 2024, Gray was indicted on 55 criminal offenses, including four counts of felony murder in the shooting. His father, Colin Gray, was also indicted for 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The older Gray faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted, while his son could get up to life in prison, according to The New York Post, which noted that Colt, who is a minor, is not eligible for the death penalty.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, prior to the shooting, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office visited the Gray household multiple times and had flagged the younger Gray as a person of interest leading up to the shooting after a May 2023 report of an online threat to shoot up a middle school that he attended. Police investigated the threat and spoke with the father and son on May 21, 2023, at their home.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.