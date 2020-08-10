Georgia deputy ‘ambushed,’ shot while responding to call; suspect in custody, sheriff says

A Georgia deputy was recovering Sunday from injuries to his face and arm after he was “ambushed” in his police cruiser and met with “numerous shotgun blasts,” authorities said.

Lamar County Deputy Justyn Weaver was responding to a call of a suspicious person just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in Milner, a city about 48 miles south of Atlanta, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

While Weaver was still in the cruiser, the sheriff's office said a suspect fired a shotgun multiple times into the vehicle, striking the deputy. The suspect then fled in a white pickup truck.

Weaver suffered injuries to his face and left arm. He was flown to an Atlanta hospital where he was continuing to recover Sunday, the statement said.

“We ask that you continue to pray for Deputy Weaver and his family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Brad White told FOX 5 Atlanta that Weaver was “doing well” and “in good spirits” when he visited the deputy at the hospital on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Donald Chandler Gordy of Barnesville, was arrested later Saturday night in Alabama by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He will be held in Alabama pending extradition to face aggravated assault charges in Lamar County.

Weaver has served the county as a deputy for three years and recently received an award for saving a man’s life, the sheriff’s office said.