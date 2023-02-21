Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia deputies arrest man accused of striking pregnant woman with car amid domestic dispute

The Georgia man led deputies on a foot chase, body camera video shows

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Georgia deputies arrest man accused of striking pregnant woman with car during domestic dispute Video

Georgia deputies arrest man accused of striking pregnant woman with car during domestic dispute

Damian Berryman, 26, was arrested on Feb. 2 after allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit following the domestic dispute, where he's accused of striking the pregnant female victim with his car. Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies in Georgia arrested a man accused of hitting a pregnant woman with his car after a domestic dispute.

Damian Berryman, 26, was arrested on Feb. 2 after allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit following the domestic dispute, where he's accused of striking the pregnant female victim with his car, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

After deputies found a crashed car, they began searching for Berryman in the area. Shortly after, Berryman was located near a wooded area in an open field.

"Get on the ground!" a deputy can be heard saying. "I'm not going to tell you again!"

AUTOPSY FOR GEORGIA WOMAN'S 'SUICIDE' REVEALS EXTENSIVE INJURIES PREVIOUSLY UNMENTIONED

Sheriff's deputies in Georgia arrested a man accused of hitting a pregnant woman with his car after a domestic dispute.

Sheriff's deputies in Georgia arrested a man accused of hitting a pregnant woman with his car after a domestic dispute. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

While Berryman appeared to initially surrender to police and placed his hands behind his back, he got back up and continued running away from the officer, body camera video shows.

After several more minutes of running away from deputies, a K-9 was eventually able to help deputies locate Berryman, who was hiding in a wooded area.

GEORGIA MAN FACES MURDER CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING A MAN, MAY BE GANG-RELATED: POLICE

Damian Berryman, 26, was arrested on Feb. 2 after allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit following the domestic dispute, where he's accused of striking the pregnant female victim with his car, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

Damian Berryman, 26, was arrested on Feb. 2 after allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit following the domestic dispute, where he's accused of striking the pregnant female victim with his car, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

"What makes a perfect Valentines gift, Ladies just show this to your special guy as to what happens if they mistreat you," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "While barbed wire may slow down the Deputy’s foot pursuit, K9 Flash’s nose works just fine in the rain. Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired, Bloodhounds like K9 Flash live for these moments. Good boy Flash, you got that bad guy!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After deputies found a crashed car, they began searching for Berryman in the area. Shortly after, Berryman was located near a wooded area in an open field.

After deputies found a crashed car, they began searching for Berryman in the area. Shortly after, Berryman was located near a wooded area in an open field. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Berryman is being charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid, driving without a valid driver license and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.