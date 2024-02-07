Expand / Collapse search
Georgia authorities capture escapee who broke into house, car: 'Foot chase was on'

Brandi Cannon allegedly broke into a civilian's house and car while leading police on a foot chase after her escape

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Georgia authorities have captured a prison escapee who was initially arrested for burglary, drug possession and other crimes on Feb. 2, and then allegedly made a break for it Tuesday while hospitalized.

"Inmate Brandi Marie Cannon was being treated at the hospital after she informed officers that she swallowed drugs prior to being taken to the jail," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday press release. "She was able to slip her cuffs and pull the fire alarm to escape."

The sheriff's office issued an update on Wednesday saying deputies found and apprehended Cannon in Forest Park. 

Cannon is now charged with two counts of theft, two counts of obstructing law enforcement officers, identity fraud, giving a false name, possession of tools during a crime, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, two counts of burglary, two counts of entering an automobile, false fire alarm and escape, according to county records.

A split image of Brandi Cannon being apprehended and Cannon's mugshot

Brandi Marie Cannon is facing a slew of criminal charges after she was arrested and then escaped from a hospital in Forest Park, Georgia.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday evening about a suspicious person near Old Dixie Way in Forest Park, about a mile from the hospital where she originally escaped, and found Cannon, who then led authorities on a chase.

Brandi Marie Cannon mugshot

Brandi Marie Cannon was initially charged with burglary, theft and marijuana possession, among other charges, before she escaped custody on Feb. 6. (Clayton County Sheriff)

"Inmate Cannon took off running and the foot chase was on," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Brandi Marie Cannon

Cannon led police on a foot chase Tuesday night after she escaped from a hospital. (Clayton County Sheriff)

The suspect then allegedly "broke into a citizen's house and car before being taken into custody by [Clayton County] Chief Green," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office did not have any further information about Cannon's initial arrest.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.