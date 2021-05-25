Georgia Army recruiters save victim in road rage shooting

Police in Georgia commended a pair of soldiers who used their first aid training to save the life of a man who was shot three times during a road rage incident last month.

Staff Sgt. Richard Borges and Sgt. Austin Childers of the Buford Army Recruiting Station happened to be nearby at the time of the shooting and rushed into action when they heard the gunshots in a store parking lot on April 5, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The shooter was still at the scene, but that didn’t faze the soldiers. And even though Borges and Childers weren’t armed, Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West said the shooter laid down to surrender when he saw them running over, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

Borges told the Daily Post that Childers was the first to spot the victim on the ground and then "instinct just took over for me."

The soldiers treated the victim and, with the help of officers responding to a 911 call, applied chest seals and tourniquets on the man’s arm and leg to stop the bleeding, according to police.

"He swore up and down that the tourniquet was too tight and we were assuring him it was supposed to feel that way," Borges told the Daily Post.

Childers said the victim was in shock – and punched him in the face, according to the report.

"It wasn’t the first time I got punched in the face," he told the Daily Post.

They also provided paramedics with the exact locations of the wounds and details on their extent, police said.

"The courage and selfless service reflected during this incident ultimately helped save the life of the victim," Gwinnett County Police said in a written statement.

Even after handing over the man to the paramedics, Chief West said the soldiers stayed with the victim, the Daily Post reported.

West visited the recruiting station on Monday to recognize the soldiers for their heroism.

"This reflects your courage and selfless service," West said, according to the report. "We often hear of brave men and women in our armed forces doing honorable things during combat, however we don't often see that firsthand within our community. On this particular day, we did."