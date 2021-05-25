'Hero Dogs': Courageous canine survives two stabbings in the line of duty



From the battlefield to the home front, Season 3 of Fox Nation's 'Hero Dogs' features first-hand accounts of courageous canines saving lives. The series, hosted by Fox News' Shannon Bream, profiles three news dogs whose brave efforts have ranged from their work during drug raids, to protecting American soldiers in Afghanistan.



One particular pup, aptly named Ice for his steadfast heroism and cool composure, had been and severely wounded on two different drug raids in the dense woods of California. A decorated U.S. Forest Service K9, his life's work is to protect the lives of law enforcement officers — at any, and all, cost.



"As Ice and another dog team moved in towards a marijuana field, the terrain opened up — exposing them to the cartel," said Bream, describing one particularly harrowing expedition in August 2020. "One suspect began to flee towards a denser area," Ice's law enforcement officer, Christopher Magallon, continued.



Ice chased the suspect without hesitation; when Chris finally caught up and cleared the man for weapons, he noticed he'd had an empty knife holster.



The dedicated dog had been stabbed in the line of duty.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION



"There was a steady stream of blood coming down his leg onto the ground," said Chris. "Then I realized the blood was coming from his chest, and I'd realized Ice had been injured pretty severely."

The knife had nicked his carotid artery, and Ice was losing a lot of blood --- very fast. "He was bleeding through every bandage that we had," said Chris.



Ice was slowly fading. Chris was racing against time. "I could tell that he was hurting, but he wouldn't show that," his teary-eyed partner recounted.



With the urgent help and care of Chris and a veterinary hospital in Redding, California, Ice managed to survive the attack — his second near-fatal stabbing on the job. The raid netted more than 5,500 marijuana plants.



FOX NATION'S 'HERO DOGS' FOCUSES ON HEROIC K9S IN AFGHANISTAN INVOLVED IN BERGDAHL MISSION, BIN LADEN RAID



In 2016 Ice was critically wounded after being stabbed four times, including twice in the chest, with a five-inch blade during a similar raid in Trinity National Forest.



Ice received the 2016 Law Enforcement and Investigations Director’s Award for Valor and Heroism after surviving the assault. He was also honored as a "Top Dog" award winner in the international category by American Humane Hero Dogs, appearing in a nationally televised award ceremony in 2017.



As of October 2020, Ice is happily retired from his work as a ‘hero dog.'



Join Fox Nation today to learn more about Ice and other courageous canines on 'Hero Dogs.'



Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.



Military members and veterans get one free year of Fox Nation if they sign up now through this Memorial Day (May 31st).