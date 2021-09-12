Expand / Collapse search
Georgia apartment 'explosion' leaves residents trapped, at least one with 'severe burns,' police say

Police reportedly detected a 'strong odor of gas' upon inspecting the building

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An explosion broke out at an apartment complex in a northern suburb of Atlanta Sunday afternoon, trapping people inside and causing at least one person to suffer severe burns. 

The Dunwoody police department said it received multiple calls just before 1:30 p.m. regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments off Asbury Square.

The Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody, Georgia. 

The Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody, Georgia.  (Dunwoody Police)

Officer Robert Parsons told Fox News that some people were trapped inside the building and others – including one with "severe burns" – were transported to the hospital. Parsons said officers went into the building and detected a "strong odor of gas." 

The extent of the damage and the number of victims is unknown at this time. Police said the scene is active and the situation is ongoing. 

Dunwoody is about 20 miles north of Atlanta. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

