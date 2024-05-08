George Washington statue at namesake DC school left defaced for days now covered up after Dem mayor takes heat

A defaced statue of George Washington at its namesake school in Washington, D.C., was seen covered Wednesday after police cleared an anti-Israel encampment and arrested dozens of protesters.

For nearly two weeks, the statue was covered in Palestinian iconography, including multiple flags, a keffiyeh and stickers that read: "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." The words "Genocidal Warmonger University" were spray-painted at the base.

George Washington University spokesperson Josh Grossman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the school planned to "engage on restoring the statue with professionals who are best equipped to manage this work when we are ready to proceed."

GWU, like other universities nationwide, has been the site of formidable anti-Israel protests that saw demonstrators setting up an encampment on school grounds and calling for administrators to cut all ties with Israel over its war in Gaza.

Last week, several Republican members of the House oversight panel toured the campus and condemned D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. police for declining the university’s request to intervene. Bowser on Monday said city officials and the police declined the university's request to intervene because there wasn't any violence for officers to interrupt.

Bowser, a Democrat, and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith had been summoned to testify Wednesday afternoon before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to discuss their handling of the protest.

But the committee called off the hearing after police intervened early Wednesday to clear the tent encampment at GWU. Police made 33 arrests, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

Bowser said she and Smith decided to clear the camp based on shifting information about increased threats. "Our response to demonstrations is always rooted in public safety and responsibility," the mayor said.

Smith said there were signs "the protest was becoming more volatile and less stable." Among them were indications that protesters had "gathered improvised weapons" and were "casing" university buildings with the possible intention of occupying them, said Jeffery Carroll, the police department's executive assistant chief.

Police confirmed they used pepper spray outside the encampment against protesters who were trying to break police lines and enter.

George Washington had warned of possible suspensions for continuing the camp on University Yard. Protesters carrying signs reading "Free Palestine" and "Hands off Rafah" also marched to school President Ellen Granberg's home Tuesday night.

The school said in a statement: "While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations."

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said he had spoken with the mayor earlier Wednesday and "thanked her for finally clearing the trespasser off the GW Campus."

"It was unfortunate the situation at GW forced the Oversight Committee to act; however, it was apparent that the DC police force was not going to do their job. Therefore, after meeting with GW leadership and touring the encampment, we decided to hold a public hearing to get answers as to why the Mayor would not uphold the law," Comer said. "I am pleased that the potential Oversight hearing led to swift action by Mayor Bowser and MPD Chief Smith. We will continue to hold D.C. officials accountable to ensure our nation’s capital is safe for all."

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States. Some colleges cracked down immediately, others have tolerated the demonstrations, while others have begun to lose patience and call in police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

Since April 18, about 2,800 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, per figures based on reporting from The Associated Press and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

The movement was launched by a protest at Columbia University in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.