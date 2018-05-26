George H.W. Bush says he met with veterans at pancake breakfast in Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush said he was “delighted” to spend some time with veterans in Maine on Saturday, while he was there over the Memorial Day weekend.

The 41st president shared photos on Twitter of the monthly pancake breakfast he said he attended at American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH SEES ‘HAMILTON’ IN HOUSTON, WEARS SOCKS INSPIRED BY MUSICAL

“Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today,” Bush wrote. “This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country.”

Bush mingled with attendees of the breakfast and took part in a group photo, in which he was sat in the front of the group.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH ARRIVES IN MAINE FOR THE SUMMER, FAMILY SAYS

Bush, 93, arrived in Maine last week, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath, who shared a photo of his arrival in Kennebunkport. The trip came about a month after the death of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since his childhood, except while serving as a naval aviator during World War II.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.