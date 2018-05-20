Expand / Collapse search
George H.W. Bush sees 'Hamilton' in Houston, wears socks inspired by musical

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Former President George H.W. Bush attended a performance of "Hamilton" in Houston on Saturday.

George H.W. Bush got a chance to see “Hamilton” at Houston’s Hobby Center Saturday night a few days after the cast and crew gave the former president a special performance.

Bush. 93, shared a photo on Twitter Sunday of him holding a Playbill and wearing “Hamilton”-inspired socks.

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” the former president tweeted.

Last Tuesday, Bush also shared photos of the cast and crew at his Houston-based office. Another showed him listening as the Broadway performers appeared to belt out a song.

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH HONORS LATE WIFE'S COMMITMENT TO LITERACY BY WEARING SOCKS WITH BOOKS

The 41st U.S. president attended the Broadway performance weeks after being released from the hospital earlier this month. Bush was hospitalized on April 22 after contracting “an infection that spread to his blood,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said.  

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital a day after the funeral of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died at age 92.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam