George Floyd death: The cities where people are protesting and rioting

The death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, sparked widespread violent protests in more than a dozen American cities.

Floyd, 46, was pronounced dead Monday night after he was pinned to the ground under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In a video recorded by a bystander, Floyd is heard saying he cannot breathe.

Four police officers – Chauvin, Tomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng – were fired from the force Tuesday. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the third degree.

Here is a list of some of the cities where protests have erupted:

Minneapolis, Minn.

Mayor Jacob Frey (D)

Peaceful protests broke out a day after Floyd’s death. The demonstrations quickly escalated to outright violence and looting. For several days after, city residents woke up to fires still burning from the violent protests.

The building of the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct was overtaken by protesters and burned down. Demonstrators then converged about four miles near the 5th Precinct building.

Early Saturday morning, protesters were seen defying curfew orders issued by Frey as firefighters sought to put out several business and brush fires after the fourth night of unrest. The curfew lasts from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and any violation of it could lead to a misdemeanor charge, which entails 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR, MAYOR SLAMMED BY LOCAL PRESS, POLITICIANS FOR RESPONSE TO DEATH, RIOTING

Gov. Tim Walz, who authorized the “full mobilization” of the state’s National Guard, said it’s the largest civilian deployment in the state’s history. He said it was three times the size of what was in place during the race riots of the 1960s.

The Pentagon has been ordered to prepare troops to be sent to the Twin Cities, a move said to be rare in nature.

“This is no longer about protesting,” Frey said Saturday. “This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops.”

NIKE RELEASES AD IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: 'FOR ONCE, DON'T DO IT'

Detroit, Mich.

Mayor Mike Duggan (D)

Some 1,500 people demonstrated peacefully Friday in Detroit as part of the nationwide protests.

Police Chief James Craig said one person was killed and more than 40 people were arrested. He said at least three-fourths of the demonstrators were from outside of the city.

A DPD spokesperson said a grey Dodge Durango pulled up and fired into the crowd, striking a 19-year-old man. The shooting did not involve the police.

Portland, Oregon

Mayor Ted Wheeler (D)

Police in Portland, Ore., declared a riot after demonstrators smashed store windows and broke into the Multnomah County Justice Center, where office cubicles were set ablaze. “ENOUGH!” Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote on Twitter before declaring a state of emergency and instituting an overnight curfew.

Portland's mayor declared a state of emergency for Portland after riots damaged numerous businesses and public buildings Friday night.

A curfew begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m.

CIVIL RIGHTS ATTY: DEMS NOT STANDING UP AGAINST CRIME IN FLOYD PROTESTS BECAUSE THEY'RE AFRAID TO ALIENATE BLACK VOTE

Los Angeles, Calif.

Mayor Eric Garcetti (D)

Protests in Los Angeles began two days after Floyd’s death, with dozens temporarily blocking Highway 101. The demonstrations turned violent in the days after.

On Saturday morning, police worked to disperse crowds in downtown Los Angeles as multiple businesses were looted.

Hundreds were reportedly arrested, and at least five police officers were injured, multiple media outlets reported.

The Target store at Seventh and Figueroa streets, a Rite Aid store at 7th and Hope streets, along with the 6th Street Market and the Starbucks on Sixth Street between Broadway and Main Street and jewelry stores near Sixth Street and Broadway were among the businesses looted just before midnight Friday.

Police set up skirmish lines throughout the downtown area and, in at least one instance, fired non-lethal ammunition as they pushed a crowd out of the area, some in the crowd stopping to hide behind vehicles to throw objects at officers.

A person answering the phone at the Metropolitan Detention Center could not give an exact number of arrests, but stated it was a "busload."

LOS ANGELES PROTEST ERUPTS OVER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH; AMERICAN FLAG BURNED, HWY 101 BLOCKED

Memphis, Tenn.

Mayor Jim Strickland (D)

For the third straight day, protesters took to the streets of Memphis to speak out against police brutality and the recent deaths of three African Americans at the hands of police.

The first demonstrators arrived just before 6:30 p.m. Within an hour, the crowd had grown to about 300, the largest of the protests so far.

That was despite a series of road closures set up by the Memphis Police Department at every entrance into the area. While Wednesday, the overarching emotion seems to be anger, Friday night's protest seemed to be about unity and healing.

Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (D)

Dozens of protesters wearing face masks — many with the communist group Revolution Club Chicago and the organization Refuse Fascism Now, which is calling for President Donald Trump’s removal — gathered in downtown Chicago and marched through the streets for hours Friday evening.

The group chanted "say his name, George Floyd" and "black lives matter." Some held signs that said "Justice 4 George" and "I can’t breathe."

At one point, the group blocked a major highway, stopping traffic as police created a barricade with their bicycles. Later on, the group stopped outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center and chanted "we love you," according to videos posted to social media.

The peaceful protest took a turn early Saturday morning, with demonstrators breaking the windows of several downtown storefronts. Multiple people were arrested, police said.

Illinois State Police assisted Chicago police "with several crowds of protesters" from Friday evening to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the agency. State police did not make any arrests, the agency said.

More than 10,000 people had expressed interest in a Facebook event page for a Saturday afternoon protest in Chicago, organized by Black Lives Matter.

CHICAGO MAYOR TELLS TRUMP 'F-U' AFTER TWEET ABOUT MINNEAPOLIS LOOTING

Atlanta, Georgia

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D)

A state of emergency was declared in Atlanta hours after hundreds of protests converged outside CNN’s downtown headquarters late Friday. Activists spray-painted a large CNN logo outside the building, broke a window, and tagged doors.

Protesters pelted officers who came over with bottles, striking some of them. Other bottles thrown at authorities exploded behind the police line, but no officers appeared to get hit. Protesters chanted, “Quit your jobs.”

The officers backed their line away from the group of protesters who were throwing objects at them. Police ordered demonstrators to leave the street and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave quickly.

Protesters used an accelerant to burn an American flag. People were watching the scene from rooftops, some laughing at skirmishes that broke out and vandalism by the protesters.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said: “This is not a protest … this is chaos.”

Earlier, as the protest appeared calmer, Kaity Brackett, 27, said she came out to the protest because she thinks the entire criminal justice system needs to be overhauled, starting with policing. She said the Ahmaud Arbery killing was a catalyst for her and referred to his death as a lynching. Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 by a former district attorney investigator and his son, who were not arrested until after video emerged months later.

Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D)

Angry protesters arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue, sparking a lockdown at the White House Friday night.

Videos showed a large group of protesters gathering, with some burning flags and knocking over barricades. The protesters have moved from the White House to another part of the city.

Multiple reporters posted that they were inside the White House and that the Secret Service was not letting them leave the grounds during the lockdown.

In Lafayette Park, the angry group of protests appeared to turn its rage on a Fox News crew early Saturday, chasing and pummeling reporter Leland Vittert and his crew. They were punched and hit by projectiles as they fled.

President Trump on Saturday praised the Secret Service for its protection of the White House on Friday night, calling them “very cool & very professional” -- and warned that any protesters who breached the fence would have met by "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons."

Denver, Colo.

Mayor Michael Hancock (D)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called for calm and unity Friday after the first of several planned city protests over Floyd’s death turned violent, declaring, “Let not the story be about the riots and protests. Let’s keep the focus on the life that was lost.”

“I can tell you not to go out and demonstrate but the reality is it’s going to happen,” Hancock said at a news briefing, stressing he shared outrage over what he’s called the “senseless and tragic murder” of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hancock and Police Chief Paul Pazen blamed what they called a minority of agitators among peaceful protesters for inciting violence throughout downtown on Thursday.

That violence included throwing rocks at police officers, setting small fires, and breaking windows and damaging cars at the state Capitol and at businesses. More protests were planned for Friday and Saturday. Pazen said three officers were injured and that 13 people were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, and assault.

DE BLASIO PROMISES ‘INDEPENDENT REVIEW’ AFTER ANTI-COP RIOTS IN NEW YORK CITY

New York, N.Y.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D)

Demonstrators took to New York City streets for a second day in protest of Floyd’s death and invoked the names of other black people who died at police hands.

Demonstrators gathered in Manhattan’s Foley Square and outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday.

Some protesters set fire to a police van in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, according to police officials

Dozens of people had been arrested as of 11 p.m. Friday, the officials said, adding that more arrests may have occurred. The officials said officers and protesters may have been injured.

In Manhattan, hundreds of protesters descended on Foley Square, chanting "I can't breathe" and “No justice, no peace!”

The names of black people killed by police, including Floyd and Eric Garner, killed on Staten Island in 2014, were on signs carried by those in the crowd, and in their chants.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he stood with the Minnesota protesters.

“Nobody is sanctioning the arson, and the thuggery and the burglaries, but the protesters and the anger and the fear and the frustration? Yes. Yes. And the demand is for justice,” Cuomo said.

Windermere, Fla.

Mayor Jim O’Brien

A group of about 10 protesters gathered Friday near a home that belongs to Chauvin, the police charged with killing Floyd, after social media postings listed an address in the community of Windermere outside Orlando.

They carried signs that said, “He said I can’t breathe. Justice for George,” and “We see you, we hear you … we love you! #Justice for George.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted from its official account that Chauvin is not at the residence and is not expected there. The office says it’s confirmed he has no plans to be in the area.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Mayor Tim Keller (D)

Albuquerque police used a helicopter and tear gas Friday as they retreated from a crowd of people after a confrontation that followed a protest.

Police said officers responded to several shots being fired from a vehicle following a demonstration that had lasted hours. Four individuals were taken into custody, and several protesters became confrontational, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

During the confrontation, protesters waved signs and yelled at officers clad in riot gear. Gallegos said Friday the tear gas was used to allow officers to leave the area and avoid further confrontation.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunshots, and it wasn’t clear whether that incident was related to the protest. Gallegos also said there were no injuries resulting from the confrontation with protesters.

Fontana, Calif.

Mayor Acquanetta Warren (R)

Nine people were arrested after rocks were thrown at businesses, vehicles, and officers during a Southern California protest stemming from the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody.

The violence erupted Thursday night in Fontana as about 100 people moved up and down a thoroughfare and blocked traffic. Police say an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was ordered to disperse but some persisted.

Elsewhere in the region, demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles police headquarters but there was no repeat of Wednesday evening’s action in which protesters blocked freeway traffic and attacked two Highway Patrol cruisers.

Columbus, Ohio

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther (D)

Five people were arrested and two police officers were injured by protesters throwing rocks and bricks at them on the second straight night of protests in Ohio's capital city.

Police also reported broken windows and spray-paint graffiti in the Short North. Business owners boarded up their buildings, and a couple stood outside well after midnight, with guns, to protect their properties.

Protesters converged earlier in the night on Columbus Police headquarters, where they staged a peaceful protest.

Houston, TX

Mayor Sylvester Turner (D)

On Friday, several thousand people attended a rally in front of city hall in Houston, where Floyd grew up.

The rally was mostly peaceful but police had apparently taken into custody a woman who had a rifle and had tried to use it to incite the crowd.

The crowd marched through downtown Houston to get to city hall, blocking traffic and at times chanting “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name. George Floyd.” Many held up signs that said, “I Can’t Breathe” and “Justice For George.”

Eventually, the protesters ended up alongside U.S. Highway 59, one of the major thoroughfares in Houston. A group of about 60 to 70 shut down the freeway for at least half an hour. Houston police accompanied the protesters as they marched for less than half a mile along the freeway before they walked off of it. No arrests were made.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he welcomed the rally.

“We stand with them protesting what happened in Minnesota,” said Acevedo. “I’m happy that they’re here today because people need to be heard, voices need to be heard.”

One of those protesting Floyd’s death was 19-year-old Jimmy Ohaz, who came from the nearby city of Richmond, Texas.

“My question is how many more, how many more? I just want to live in a future where we all live in harmony and we’re not oppressed.”

Phoenix, Ariz.

Mayor Kate Gallego (D)

Hundreds rallied in downtown Phoenix marching from Phoenix City Hall to the state Capitol on Thursday night into Friday morning carried signs reading, “Silence is violence” and “Being black should not be a death sentence,” The Arizona Republic reported.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police declared an unlawful assembly around the Capitol building. Protesters refused to leave the area, news outlets reported.

The newspaper reported that rocks and water bottles were thrown at police. Video from local TV stations shows protesters hammering on the window of a police car, and the newspaper reported at least one police car window was broken. The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Phoenix police responded by firing pepper spray and rubber bullets at the crowd.

FEDERAL PROTECTIVE SERVICE OFFICER KILLED, ANOTHER INJURED IN OAKLAND SHOOTING AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Louisville, Kentucky

Mayor Greg Fischer (D)

Looking to defuse tensions in Louisville, Floyd’s mother on Friday called on protesters to continue demanding justice but to do it in “the right way without hurting each other.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother hours after gunshots erupted, wounding at least seven people, during protests late Thursday outside City Hall. At least one person was in critical condition, Louisville Metro Police said early Friday.

“No officers discharged their service weapons,” and all seven people shot were civilians, police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

In her statement, Tamika Palmer said her daughter — an emergency medical technician — devoted her life to others, and the “last thing she’d want right now is any more violence.”

St. Louis, Missouri

Mayor Lyda Krewson (D)

Demonstrators in St. Louis stopped traffic and, in some cases, lashed out violently at the police and National Guard to protest Floyd’s killing.

A man reportedly was dragged and killed by a FedEx truck early Saturday after protesters blocked off a downtown street with their cars. They were seen setting something in the road on fire when the truck approached.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I)

More than 400 people demonstrated on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon calling for policing reforms.

Oakland, California

Mayor Libby Schaaf (D)

Thousands of protesters descended on Oakland to protest Floyd's death. A Target store was broken into, a Mercedes Benz dealership was vandalized and set on fire, and other cars were tagged, according to KRON 4.

Oakland police said some 60 looters were detained, 22 arrests were made, 13 officers were injured, and 2 Federal Protective Service officers were shot, one of whom died.