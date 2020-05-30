Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Rep. Loudermilk riots erupting throughout U.S. citiesVideo

Rep. Loudermilk riots erupting throughout U.S. cities

Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk speaks out against riots erupting throughout U.S. cities

A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California amid protests and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.

According to the FBI's San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers.

FOX NEWS CREW HARASSED, CHASED BY ANGRY MOB WHILE REPORTING ON PROTESTS OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE 

“The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene,” the agency said in a statement. “We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting more than 9,000 federal facilities across the country.

In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators face off against police officers in Oakland, Calif. while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. 

In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators face off against police officers in Oakland, Calif. while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.  (AP)

According to the DHS website, the FPS’ mission is “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them.”

Former NYPD commissioner Safir on escalating riots across multiple cities amid Floyd protestsVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear whether the shooting was directly linked to the protests that took place in Oakland and across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. Protests and riots have engulfed the country after video emerged of a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

According to the Associated Press, about 1,000 protesters in Oakland smashed windows, sprayed buildings with “Kill Cops” graffiti and were met with chemical spray from police, who said several officers were injured by projectiles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News.. He can be reached here.