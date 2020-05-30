Civil rights Atty. Leo Terrell: Dems not standing up against crime in Floyd protests because they're afraid to alienate black vote

Democratic lawmakers are not standing up against criminal activity during protests against the death of George Floyd because they don't want to alienate black voters ahead of the November presidential election, American civil rights Attorney Leo Terrell asserted Friday evening.

In an interview on "Hannity" with host Sean Hannity, the radio talk show host noted that while Floyd's death was a "tragedy" and there is a "universal acceptance" that his murder was wrong, those protesting his death in cities like New York and Minneapolis are using Floyd's death as an excuse to break the law.

MINNEAPOLIS COP WHO KNELT ON HANDCUFFED BLACK MAN ARRESTED

"I am disappointed, shocked that there has been no Democratic lawmaker in the last 72 hours who have focused on the criminal activities of these individuals who are not protesting," he stated. "These are criminals and they are breaking the law using the guise of caring about George Floyd."

"And, I encourage all you Democratic lawmakers, all you lawmakers, to stand up and criticize these criminals."

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, died earlier this month while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. In a now-viral video, officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes as Floyd called out for him to stop. Chauvin and the officers involved in Floyd's death were fired from their department and Chauvin was arrested on Friday afternoon.

The third night of heated protests in response to Floyd's death, and an overarching history of systemic racial injustice, resulted in more violence Friday. A 19-year-old man was killed after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Detroit.

In Louisville, Ky., at least seven people were shot on Thursday after between 500 and 600 protesters took to the streets over the fatal shooting of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot by narcotics detectives after they entered her apartment with a “no-knock” search warrant. No drugs were found in the home. Louisville Metro Police said officers were returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

Police in St. Paul, Minn. reported that between Thursday night and Friday morning, more than 170 businesses had been looted or damaged in the tumult.

"I have tremendous credibility as a civil rights attorney. I agree with Sean Hannity. I thank the president for spending prompt action of getting the attorney general involved in this and the county district attorney for filing charges," Terrell told Hannity. "But, what cannot happen is this Democratic silence."

"And, let me just tell the truth why: because these Democratic lawmakers do not want to alienate black voters.

"I’ve got news for you: you’re alienating me. I’m a black voter and you have lost me if you don’t stand up and do something about these criminals."