A semitrailer sped into a crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd on Sunday, video showed.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the unidentified driver was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was unclear if there were other injuries.

Video of the incident showed the truck barreling through the crowd of peaceful protesters assembled on both lanes of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.

Many of the protesters could be seen scrambling to get out of the way as the truck appeared to come to a stop.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.