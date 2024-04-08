Gas station robbery that ended with bystander killing suspect was staged as part of visa scheme: police

A gas station robbery in January that ended with a bystander shooting and killing the robber was apparently a scheme between him and the victims who were trying to get temporary immigration status.

Court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital indicate 22-year-old Rasshauud Scott had coordinated the fake robbery with another man named William Winfrey. Police later found telegram messages between the two.

The idea was that Scott would pretend to rob two victims who would then file for U-Visas. "U Nonimmigrant Status" is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

Police said that Scott and Winfrey staged similar robberies going back to 2023, with the most recent being the night before Scott was killed.

GOVERNOR VOWS TO FIGHT BIDEN FLYING MIGRANTS INTO US

On Jan. 27, Scott pretended to rob two people at the Swift gas station on 4400 Lockwood Drive. That’s when a bystander, identified as Jesus Vargas, allegedly shot and killed Scott. Court documents say Vargas told police he fled the scene because he was violating his parole by being in possession of a gun.

Scott’s now-widowed fiancée Sade Beverly did not excuse Scott’s activity, but told FOX 26 that the "real issue" is lax gun laws.

"They need to change," Beverly told the outlet. "I don’t see how people are able to say it’s okay to take somebody’s life. It’s never OK."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC 13 interviewed one of the two "victims" who were allegedly in on the scene. He denied that the crime had been staged, but admitted to having applied for U-visa, "after three or four months."

This story was first reported by FOX 26 Houston.