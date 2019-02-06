Gas line explodes, sparks fire in San Francisco; 5 workers found safe, officials say
Five construction workers who were unaccounted for after a gas line exploded in Calfornia on Wednesday, sparking a fire, have been located, officials said.
The workers were found safe and uninjured, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted. Four buildings were evacuated after a fire was reported just after 1 p.m. local time.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Videos of the fire posted online show flames as high as three stories.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.