Gas line explodes, sparks fire in San Francisco; 5 workers found safe, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Five construction workers were found safe and uninjured on Wednesday after a gas line exploded and sparked a fire in San Francisco, California. 

Five construction workers who were unaccounted for after a gas line exploded in Calfornia on Wednesday, sparking a fire, have been located, officials said.

The workers were found safe and uninjured, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted. Four buildings were evacuated after a fire was reported just after 1 p.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Videos of the fire posted online show flames as high as three stories.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

