Gabby Petito-linked remains: Former NY chief medical examiner says preliminary autopsy results likely Tuesday

Former New York Chief Medical Examiner Michael Baden on Tuesday said the FBI and law enforcement agencies will likely get identity confirmation of remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Tuesday.

The FBI on Sunday said the body was consistent with a description of Gabby Petito , a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sept. 11.

They may also have a cause of death (COD) by Tuesday if signs of trauma are "obvious," such as a gunshot wound, he told Fox News. Whether they release that information to the public on Tuesday is unclear.

"They will confirm the ID even though that's pretty much established," Baden said.

Results of the autopsy that may be released later Tuesday will include COD, how long the body has been deceased, whether the person died at the location where remains were discovered or placed there and a DNA match.

"Most people want to hear about DNA," he added, saying Petito's tattoos would have been a telltale sign the remains belonged to her.

Investigators on Sunday discovered the body at Grand Teton National Park in Moose, Wyo., where the search for Petito was underway, Teton County coroner Brent Blue confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The coroner's office is conducting an autopsy Tuesday with assistance from a forensic pathologist from Sheridan, Wyo.

Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that they converted into a camper. Tipsters have suggested the pair was last seen together in late August in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Fla., where the couple lived with Laundrie’s parents, 10 days earlier on Sept. 1 with no sign of his fiancé. Authorities recovered the van on Sept. 11, and began a forensic examination of the vehicle on Sept. 14.

Laundrie has since also been reported missing. North Port law enforcement officers are continuing their search Tuesday for any signs of the 23-year-old in an area of the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve not far from Laundrie's family home.