Gabby Petito: Autopsy of body in case due Tuesday; FBI intensifies search for Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES

Apparent stone makeshift memorial found near Gabby Petito search area: report

An apparent stone memorial has been discovered near where the likely remains of Gabby Petito was found by authorities, according to a report.

A cross made of rocks was be seen on the ground in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where the body was also found, according to KSTU-TV.

It was unclear who placed it there, according to the station.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.

The camping area had reopened after the body was discovered and investigators left the scene, the report added.