Gabby Petito: Autopsy of body in case due Tuesday; FBI intensifies search for Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES
Officials in Wyoming told Fox News that an autopsy of the remains authorities discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest that may belong to Gabby Petito will be complete Tuesday. The FBI and local police have intensified their search for Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend and a person of interest, after searching his family's Florida home for hours.
An apparent stone memorial has been discovered near where the likely remains of Gabby Petito was found by authorities, according to a report.
A cross made of rocks was be seen on the ground in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where the body was also found, according to KSTU-TV.
It was unclear who placed it there, according to the station.
Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.
The camping area had reopened after the body was discovered and investigators left the scene, the report added.
Grand Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Brent Blue on Monday confirmed to Fox News that an autopsy of the remains authorities discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday would be complete by Tuesday.
The body found in the Moran Vista dispersed camping area in Moose, Wyoming, was consistent with a description of Gabby Petito, the FBI said Sunday, adding that the remains matched the description of the missing woman as the search for her fiancé intensified.
No other information about the body, such as the physical state of the remains discovered, have been released. The 22-year-old blogger was one of three people missing near Grand Teton National Park this summer.
The attorney for Brian Laundrie canceled a press conference that was scheduled for Tuesday after speaking with the FBI, Fox News has learned.
Laundrie, 23, is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the missing Florida woman whose body may have been discovered Sunday in Wyoming.
He has been named a person of interest in the case.His family told police that they have not seen him since last Tuesday.
The autopsy of the remains found in the investigation is set to be completed on Tuesday, which could confirm that the body belonged to Petito.
