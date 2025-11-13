Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mississippi

Fundraiser for Dave Portnoy’s alleged student harasser raises over $36K after antisemitic rant

Patrick McClintock withdrew from Mississippi State University after disturbing the peace charge

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Stepheny Price Fox News
Student arrested after antisemitic rant at Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Video

Student arrested after antisemitic rant at Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

Police in Mississippi said a student was taken into custody after confronting Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy with an antisemitic outburst caught on video. (Credit: Barstool Sports)

A fundraiser for a former Mississippi State University student charged after allegedly shouting an antisemitic slur at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has garnered over $36,000.

Patrick McClintock, 20, was charged with disturbing the peace after he was caught on video allegedly yelling "F--- the Jews" outside a pizza restaurant Portnoy was reviewing in Starkville on Nov. 7.

The Starkville Police Department said in a statement it launched an investigation after a viral video showed an individual hurling antisemitic comments and throwing coins toward Portnoy outside a business.

McClintock on Monday was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Starkville police processed and released him on the same day.

Mugshot of Patrick McClintock

Patrick McClintock faces a disturbing the peace charge for allegedly yelling antisemitic remarks and throwing coins at Dave Portnoy outside a Starkville pizza shop during a video shoot. (Starkville Police Department)

"Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community," the Starkville Police Department said in a statement. "Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, we will take steps to help maintain safety and security."

A fundraiser on GiveSendGo titled "DEFEND PATRICK MCCLINTOCK" has raised $36,245 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Patrick McClintock, a 20-year-old American patriot, got cuffed and jailed in Mississippi on November 10, 2025, for the ‘crime’ of mean words," the fundraiser states.

Alleged antisemitic incident in Starkville

Former Mississippi State student Patrick McClintock was charged with disturbing the peace after allegedly shouting antisemitic slurs at Barstool founder Dave Portnoy during a recent pizza review. (X/@stoolpresidente)

Portnoy, who is Jewish, was filming a "One Bite" Pizza review at the time of the incident.

McClintock was heard allegedly yelling, "Hey, f--- the Jews, f--- you, Dave."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announces a major merger with FOX Sports

Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy is seen before the Florida Atlantic Owls and Loyola (Il) Ramblers game in the Barstool Invitational at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images/Michael Hickey)

"Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?" Portnoy responded. "Get the f--- out of Starkville," McClintock said back before Portnoy's security and other people in the area stepped in.

McClintock withdrew from Mississippi State University on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the institution confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
