Fundraiser for Dave Portnoy’s alleged student harasser raises over $36K after antisemitic rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fundraiser for a former Mississippi State University student charged after allegedly shouting an antisemitic slur at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has garnered over $36,000.

Patrick McClintock, 20, was charged with disturbing the peace after he was caught on video allegedly yelling "F--- the Jews" outside a pizza restaurant Portnoy was reviewing in Starkville on Nov. 7.

The Starkville Police Department said in a statement it launched an investigation after a viral video showed an individual hurling antisemitic comments and throwing coins toward Portnoy outside a business.

McClintock on Monday was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Starkville police processed and released him on the same day.

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY TEACHER'S ASSISTANT FLIPS TURNING POINT USA TABLE, TEARS DOWN FLYERS: 'JESUS DID IT'

"Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community," the Starkville Police Department said in a statement. "Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, we will take steps to help maintain safety and security."

A fundraiser on GiveSendGo titled "DEFEND PATRICK MCCLINTOCK" has raised $36,245 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Patrick McClintock, a 20-year-old American patriot, got cuffed and jailed in Mississippi on November 10, 2025, for the ‘crime’ of mean words," the fundraiser states.

STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER DISRUPTING DAVE PORTNOY’S PIZZA REVIEW WITH ANTISEMITIC RANT CAUGHT ON VIDEO: POLICE

Portnoy, who is Jewish, was filming a "One Bite" Pizza review at the time of the incident.

McClintock was heard allegedly yelling, "Hey, f--- the Jews, f--- you, Dave."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?" Portnoy responded. "Get the f--- out of Starkville," McClintock said back before Portnoy's security and other people in the area stepped in.

McClintock withdrew from Mississippi State University on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the institution confirmed to Fox News Digital.