Student arrested after disrupting Dave Portnoy’s pizza review with antisemitic rant caught on video: police

A now-former Mississippi State University student has been charged with disturbing the peace after allegedly shouting an antisemitic slur at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a video shoot in Starkville, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Patrick McClintock, who was captured on video yelling "F--- the Jews" at Portnoy outside a Starkville pizza shop on Friday, Nov. 7.

According to the Starkville Police Department, officers were notified that day about a viral video appearing to show an individual making antisemitic remarks and throwing coins toward another person outside a local business. The department launched an investigation and issued a warrant over the weekend.

On Monday, Nov. 10, McClintock was charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor offense covering public disturbances or behavior that risks violence. He was later processed and released.

"Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community," the Starkville Police Department said in a statement. "Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, we will take steps to help maintain safety and security."

The incident occurred as Portnoy, who is Jewish, was filming one of his "One Bite" pizza reviews. In the video, a man can be heard shouting, "Hey, f--- the Jews, f--- you, Dave," as Portnoy’s camera rolled.

Portnoy responded, "Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?" Moments later, McClintock appeared to glare at him and shout, "Get the f--- out of Starkville," before witnesses and security intervened.

"He said, ‘F--- the Jews,’ and threw s--- at me," Portnoy said afterward , according to video shared online.

Mississippi allows enhanced penalties for crimes motivated by bias or discrimination, and authorities said the case remains under investigation.

Following public backlash, Mississippi State University confirmed to Fox News Digital that McClintock voluntarily withdrew from the university on Monday afternoon.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide, which Portnoy addressed in a separate CBS News interview. He told CBS Sunday Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil that there has been a "definitive shift" in antisemitism and that he now faces hatred "every day."

"I’ve seen in my own experience, just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get," Portnoy said. "I mean, occasionally you get a k--- or Jew or whatever. It’s every day now. Like there’s a definitive shift in what’s going on."

"So yes, now, for me, being a Jewish person, you’ve got to step up. You’re kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be like, ‘All right, this is not normal.’ People are coming in with real hate."

