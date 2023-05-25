Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Fugitive wanted for sex assault, kidnapping in alleged multistate crime spree nabbed after 'days-long manhunt'

Michael Burham, 34, was wanted after an alleged crime spree across New York, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
FBI talks about alleged sex predator added to Most Wanted list Video

FBI talks about alleged sex predator added to Most Wanted list

Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted for the alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between 2013 and 2017.

The FBI Wednesday announced the arrest of fugitive Michael Burham, who was wanted on a federal warrant for alleged unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, after a "days-long manhunt."

Burham, 34, was wanted after an alleged crime spree across New York, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, according to the FBI, which offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

"The most effective weapon against crime is cooperation," FBI Columbia division Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen said in a statement. "This matter was resolved quickly and peacefully because of the cooperation between the community who remained alert and law enforcement who persisted in their pursuit of this fugitive."

Burham is accused of a sexual assault in Jamestown, New York, and the kidnapping of an elderly couple in Pennsylvania. He allegedly drove the couple to South Carolina before releasing them, unharmed, the FBI said in a press release.

FBI WARNS OF ‘IMMINENT DANGER’ AS SUSPECTED SEX TRAFFICKER ADDED TO MOST WANTED LIST

Michael Burham headshot

Michael Burham, 34, was wanted after an alleged crime spree across New York, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, according to the FBI, which offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. (FBI)

Authorities credit "an observant resident" for Burham's capture after he spotted the fugitive "near his residence in rural Berkeley County and calling 911."

PROFESSOR WHO THREATENED REPORTER WITH MACHETE TANGLED WITH COPS AT BLM PROTEST

Responders used K-9s to track Burham, according to the FBI.

Michael Burham wearing a hat and backpack in the woods

Burham is accused of a sexual assault in Jamestown, N.Y., and the kidnapping of an elderly couple in Pennsylvania. He allegedly drove the couple to South Carolina before releasing them, unharmed, the FBI said. (FBI)

"I am grateful to all the law enforcement agencies who came together and put in hundreds of hours of hard work to get a dangerous man out of our communities," Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graziano also thanked "the many residents throughout the Charleston region who served as extra eyes on the streets, submitting countless tips and sightings."

Burham will be extradited to New York to face charges.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.