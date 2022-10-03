Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez allegedly boarded bus to Mexico after murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez
A fugitive who allegedly strangled to death a Utah mother and dumped her body in Colorado has been arrested after seven years on the run.
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked Saturday into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony-level counts of murder, aggravated robbery and obstructing justice, according to online jail records.
Police confirmed to FOX13 Salt Lake City that Huerta-Martinez was arrested in connection with the 2015 death of 32-year-old Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez.
Astorga-Chavez went missing in August 2015 from West Valley City, Utah, and was found dead a week later in Colorado. Her obituary read that she was a mother to three boys.
A medical examiner in Colorado determined Astorga-Chavez died by homicide and that she was strangled, the outlet reported.
Astorga-Chavez was last seen getting into a car driven by Huerta-Martinez, according to local reports, which cited court documents.
Investigators named Huerta-Martinez as a suspect and searched his home in the Salt Lake area, finding two comforter bags that matched the ones that Astorga-Chavez’s body was wrapped inside.
Charging documents at the time stated that Huerta-Martinez had left the country on a bus bound for Mexico, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Authorities did not provide any additional information about how Huerta-Martinez was taken into custody.