Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Thomas Crooks' chilling search, Bryan Kohberger trial, dad's 'strange' murder

Idaho Judge John Judge on Thursday condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.
IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger seeks to move trial out of small community leaning toward conviction
WHO KILLED MY DAD?: True crime podcaster attempts to solve father’s 'strange' murder
Madison McGhee (Courtesy of Madison McGhee)
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
CREEP HUNTER: How American police officer helped save British TV host's life
Plumb had prior convictions relating to the false imprisonment and attempted kidnap of women, including two 16-year-old girls, Essex police said. (Essex Police)
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
MUSIC CITY MURDER: Illegal immigrant accused of killing Nashville restaurant owner in hit-and-run crash charged
Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, the man charged with criminal homicide in the deadly Smoking Thighs crash is in Tennessee illegally. (X/@MNPDNashville)
TRIGGER WARNING: Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks researched mass shooter Ethan Crumbley: source
Would-be Trump shooter Thomas Crooks looked up mass shooter Ethan Crumbley prior to his assassination attempt, according to a source. (handout/ AFP and Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
This article was written by Fox News staff.