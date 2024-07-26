Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Thomas Crooks' chilling search, Bryan Kohberger trial, dad's 'strange' murder

Bryan Kohberger moves for new trial venue, would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks' chilling search, Music City murder

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires Video

Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires

Idaho Judge John Judge on Thursday condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger seeks to move trial out of small community leaning toward conviction

WHO KILLED MY DAD?: True crime podcaster attempts to solve father’s 'strange' murder

Madison McGhee posing with her family in a candid home shot

Madison McGhee (Courtesy of Madison McGhee)

CREEP HUNTER: How American police officer helped save British TV host's life

Gavin Plumb being arrested

Plumb had prior convictions relating to the false imprisonment and attempted kidnap of women, including two 16-year-old girls, Essex police said. (Essex Police)

MUSIC CITY MURDER: Illegal immigrant accused of killing Nashville restaurant owner in hit-and-run crash charged

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, the man charged with criminal homicide in the deadly Smoking Thighs crash is in Tennessee illegally. (X/@MNPDNashville)

TRIGGER WARNING: Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks researched mass shooter Ethan Crumbley: source

A split image of Thomas Crooks and Ethan Crumbley

Would-be Trump shooter Thomas Crooks looked up mass shooter Ethan Crumbley prior to his assassination attempt, according to a source. (handout/ AFP and Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

This article was written by Fox News staff.