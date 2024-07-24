Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant accused of killing Nashville restaurant owner in hit-and-run crash charged: report

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, is an illegal immigrant from Mexico, accused of a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Matthew Carney

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An illegal immigrant who is accused of killing the owner of a Nashville restaurant in a hit-and-run crash has been charged in connection with the murder.

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, is accused of a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Smokin Thighs restaurant owner Matthew Carney, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to FOX 17 News. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that Raigoz-Martinez is being charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in the death of Carney.

Back on July 11, officers began the search for Raigoz-Martinez, an accused auto thief, who led officers on a high speed chase in Williamson County. Two occupants in the stolen vehicle were apprehended, but Raigoz-Martinez escaped. 

COPA AMÉRICA FINAL ARRESTS INCLUDE AT LEAST 11 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: REPORT

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, the man charged with criminal homicide in the deadly Smoking Thighs crash, is in Tennessee illegally. (X/@MNPDNashville)

FOX 17 News also confirmed Raigoz-Martinez has an extensive criminal history.

Judge Tim Todd is accused of dismissing three charges during a preliminary hearing back on March 6, FOX 17 News reported.

BROTHER OF 'JOYFUL' MOTHER OF FIVE RIPS BIDEN ADMIN AFTER SHE WAS ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24

Nashville Police said Ulises Martinez is being charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in the death of Smokin Thighs restaurant owner Matthew Carney. (X/@MNPDNashville)

ICE also issued a statement to FOX 17 News confirming the arrest.

"ERO New Orleans placed an immigration detainer on Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an unlawfully present Mexican citizen, following his arrest in Davidson County, Tennessee, for homicide, vehicle theft, and evading arrest on July 19. Raigoz entered the United States on an unknown date and location, without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer," a spokesperson for ICE said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ulises Raigoz-Martinez is an illegal immigrant from Mexico.  (X/@MNPDNashville)

Nashville Police said that investigations concerning Raigoz-Martinez are ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment. 