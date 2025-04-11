Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Kohberger's evidence fight, Vallow's latest trial, Read's jury selection

Bryan Kohberger hearing sets rules for reviewing evidence Video

WINS AND LOSSES: What went Bryan Kohberger's way – and what didn't – at evidence motions hearing.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Idaho prosecutors say they will call ‘a few’ of Bryan Kohberger’s family members to testify at trial.

‘FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE’: ‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow shares why she made unusual legal move for second murder trial.

SECRETS SEALED: Hunt for missing Midwest news anchor focuses on fight over unsealing evidence.

California Menendez Brothers Case

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

MURDERS & MANIPULATION: Menendez brothers prosecutor asks court to withdraw request for reduced sentences.

SPLIT ENDS: Missing California mom’s family digs for homicide ‘cover-up or cleanup’ as police eye persons of interest.

INTERNATIONAL MANHUNT: South Carolina woman wanted in murder investigation found in the Netherlands.

Karen Read sits in court during jury selection at Norfolk County Superior Court

Karen Read sits in court during jury selection at Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking.  (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)

SIPPING THE JUICE: Murder defendant Karen Read says she would've 'cheered' OJ Simpson verdict as she prepares for second trial.

TOXIC EX: New Jersey woman accused of hiring Tinder date to kill her ex and his teen daughter: court docs.

Cult leader Charles Manson

Charles Manson at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, California in August 1980.   (Albert Foster/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

UNMASKING THE MADNESS: Charles Manson's cult killings fueled by 'perfect storm' as theories get new analysis: criminal profiler.

