Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's new trial, Amanda Knox's advice, Ruby Franke's mommy blog

Rachel Morin’s alleged killer in court, Connecticut house of horrors footage, ex-Duke football murder suspect

Forensic psychologist reveals what makes jury selection in Karen Read's murder retrial 'very difficult' Video

Forensic psychologist reveals what makes jury selection in Karen Read's murder retrial 'very difficult'

Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre breaks down the 'difficult' jury selection in Karen Read's murder retrial on 'The Story.'

COVER-UP QUESTION: Probe of town police in Karen Read case finds no sign of 'conspiracy to frame' slain officer's girlfriend.

THE DEPARTED: Inside evolution of Boston murder mystery since July mistrial.

Karen Read leaves court for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Boston police officer, John O'Keefe

Karen Read exits Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Bodycam in Connecticut shows suspect after stepson's fiery escape from years of abuse, authorities say.

MURDER HE WROTE: Ex-Duke football murder suspect keeps returning home after arrests thanks to soft-on-crime judges, police rep says.

LUCK RUNNING OUT: Rachel Morin’s alleged illegal killer accused of leaving slain jogger’s body along 150-foot blood trail.

Rachel Morin in. black dress.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is accused of raping and murdering mother of five Rachel Morin in Maryland on Aug. 5, 2023.  (Tulsa Police Department/ Facebook)

THE PARENT TRAP: Ruby Franke abuse pushes Utah to shift money, power from mommy bloggers to child influencers.

Ruby and Shari Franke

Ruby Franke, left, pleaded guilty to child abuse in Utah. Her daughter, Shari, helped promote legislation to protect child influencers. (Washington County, Utah; Hulu)

