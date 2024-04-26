Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger survey, Scott Peterson DNA, Karen Read jury set

Suzanne Morphew's autopsy, John Wayne Gacy may not have acted alone, Long Island serial killer back in headlines

By Fox News Staff
Published
Fox Nation explores Lisa McVey's kidnapping by serial killer Video

Fox Nation explores Lisa McVey's kidnapping by serial killer

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Harris Faulkner previews her new Fox Nation special ‘Surviving a Serial Killer,' available on April 30.

DNA BATTLE: Scott Peterson prosecutor asks judge to slam door on key to killer’s latest appeal.

ANSWERS COMING: Autopsy to be released in an unsolved Mother’s Day disappearance that led to a stunning legal case for husband.

Barry and Suzanne Morphew

Prosecutors said in April 2022 that if they found Suzanne's body, "further forensic examination could potentially inculpate or exculpate the Defendant," which is why they filed a motion to dismiss at the time.  (KNEWZ)

‘KILLER CLOWN’: Attorney for notorious serial killer thinks he had help.

SURVEY SAYS: Bryan Kohberger scores new legal win.

KAREN READ TRIAL: Prosecutors face hurdle in Boston cop murder with trial to start Monday.

A photo of Karen Read and John O'Keefe is presented as evidence.

Karen A. Read,  girlfriend of the late Boston Police officer John OKeefe, was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on charges of second degree murder in his death in Dedham, MA on June 10, 2022.  A photo of the couple together was presented by the defense to the prosecution.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

WHAT HAPPENED TO ‘BABY MARY’: 1984 case of infant left to die in New Jersey comes to a surprising end.

MILKMAN MURDER: Slaying of WWII vet solved by killer’s ex-wife.

Hiram Grayam's son speaks about cold case murder

Larry Grayam, 72, speaks during a press conference at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office regarding the 1968 murder of his father Hiram "Ross" Grayam, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Grayam, who was a milkman at the time in 1968, was found shot to death in a wooded area near 38th Avenue and 43rd Street. (KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK)

GREEN MOUNTAIN MYSTERY: Son of retiree killed on hiking trail sends message to killer.

GILGO BEACH: New search sparks renewed interest in serial killer case

TIKTOK TRAIL: Father credits social media in capturing son's suspected killer.

