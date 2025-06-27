Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger dealt major blow, Karen Read fallout, Suzanne Morphew murder

Idaho murders trial update, fiery barbs after Karen Read verdict

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Idaho murder trial judge praised as ‘smart, fair and strong' Video

Idaho murder trial judge praised as ‘smart, fair and strong'

Joshua Ritter and Donna Rotunno discuss a judge's recent ruling denying the possibility of an alternate perpetrator and defense next steps in Brian Kohberger’s trial on ‘America Reports’.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WHODUNIT? Kohberger team hit with major blow as judge rejects bid to name alternate suspects

UNEXPECTED LIFELINE: Leaked evidence could affect death penalty in Idaho murder trial, ex-prosecutor says

DEADLY CONNECTIONS: Two more witnesses emerge in Kohberger trial, including suspect's jail guard

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

FIGHTING BACK: Relatives of slain cop fume as ex-girlfriend Karen Read walks free: 'Sickening'

‘SO MANY HOLES’: Karen Read trial jury foreman calls on federal agency to 'get justice for John O’Keefe'

LEGAL FURY: Lawyer fires back after Karen Read prosecutor warns of ‘witness abuse’

LOSING CONTROL: This is the moment Karen Read's lawyers say prosecutors handed them the case

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

Karen Read emerges from court after being found not guilty

Karen Read exits Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, MA, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Read was found to be not guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

MURDER MYSTERY: Barry Morphew accused in wife’s killing for second time in 5 years: how it unfolded

Barry and Suzanne Morphew.

Barry Morphew (R) and Suzanne Morphew (L) (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

BACK IN COURT: Barry Morphew seen for first time after being booked into jail in murder case

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

This article was written by Fox News staff.