FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump waits on Dems to negotiate in shutdown; Student in viral 'confrontation' speaks out

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 - Martin Luther King Day: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

'WE WILL WIN BIG': With the partial government shutdown approaching the one-month mark, President Trump on Sunday night thanked federal workers facing another pay period without a paycheck and vowed to be victorious in the battle with Democrats over the border crisis ... "To all of the great people who are working so hard for your Country and not getting paid I say, THANK YOU - YOU ARE GREAT PATRIOTS!," Trump tweeted. "We must now work together, after decades of abuse, to finally fix the Humanitarian, Criminal & Drug Crisis at our Border. WE WILL WIN BIG!"

Both sides appear to be as far apart as ever on the battle for funding over the president's proposed border wall, despite Trump’s compromise offer Saturday. The president proposed temporarily extending protections for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for $5.7 billion for his border wall. But Democrats rejected the offer, saying it didn’t go nearly far enough. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to bring up legislation this week based on Trump's proposal. Democrats say there’s little chance the measure will reach the 60-vote threshold usually required to advance legislation in the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CARAVAN MIGRANTS SEEK ASYLUM IN MEXICO: Thousands of Central American migrants, many of them from Honduras, are taking Mexico up on its offer of temporary asylum and work visas ... Mexican immigration officials said Sunday that 3,691 people associated with various migrant caravans have registered for temporary status in the country, and the number is expected to grow as more people arrive at the border with Guatemala. Meanwhile, local officials in the southern town of Huixtla provided several buses to transport some of the more than 2,000 migrants on the next stage of their journey toward Tijuana. Others pressed on in blistering 90-degree heat.

STUDENT IN VIRAL 'CONFRONTATION' CLAIMS 'CHARACTER ASSASSINATION': A Kentucky high school student accusing of mocking a Native American protester in a viral video spoke out for the first time Sunday night and claimed the video does not show what really happened during the encounter ... Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School, said he was "mortified" to find that so many people believe he and his classmate were taunting African-Americans and Native American protesters with racist chants during an encounter between protest groups on Saturday. "I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart and did not witness any of my classmates doing that," Sandmann said.

The students initially were accused of mocking a Native American participant in the Indigenous Peoples March, which coincided with the March for Life. A snippet of video from the apparent confrontation quickly gained traction on social media, with many condemning the students -- some of whom were wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel -- and other critics calling for the students to be identified and harassed.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington and the high school issued a joint statement apologizing to the activist, identified Saturday as Nathan Phillips. However, the emergence of longer video that appears to show some students being harassed prompted some conservatives to take back their earlier criticisms of the students.

SUPER BOWL MATCHUP IS SET: Tom Brady added another chapter to his Hall of Fame legacy Sunday night, leading the New England Patriots to a dramatic 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3 .... The Rams' path to the Super Bowl was also dramatic, as kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal with 11:47 left in overtime to cinch Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome Sunday night. But Los Angeles was aided by the referees’ decision not to call a penalty on a fourth-quarter play that many say was pass interference.

The Patriots will enter their ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as head coach and their 11th overall, extending their NFL-record mark. New England also became just the third team to reach at least three consecutive Super Bowls, joining the Miami Dolphins (1971-1973) and Buffalo Bills (1990-1993).

BuzzFeed, Covington, NFL controversies make for busy weekend in Court of Public Opinion

UNDER THE 'SUPER BLOOD MOON': Skywatchers worldwide enjoyed a rare 'super blood Moon' as the Earth’s natural satellite turned a stunning shade of red ... The celestial event, which is also this year’s only total lunar eclipse, generated plenty of buzz. “Visible for its entirety in North and South America, this eclipse is referred to by some as a super blood moon – ‘super’ because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full moon and ‘blood’ because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue,” explains NASA, in a statement.

The entire eclipse was also visible across the Atlantic to western and northern Europe. Across much of the globe, photographers pointed their cameras skyward to capture the rare event. In New York, for example, clusters of photographers braved sub-zero temperatures to capture the eclipse above the city’s famous skyline.

THE SOUNDBITE

PELOSI'S POLITICAL THEATER OF THE ABSURD - "Nancy, what the hell were you doing boarding a bus with your Democrat cronies on the way to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders? There’s a partial government shutdown. We don’t need you in Brussels. How do you negotiate your way out of a stalemate while you’re on a seven-day European excursion that we, the taxpayers pay for? You’ve got some chutzpah, lady!" – Judge Jeanine Pirro, on "Justice with Judge Jeanine", blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal to negotiate with President Trump on the government showdown. WATCH

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Michael Goodwin: The media's 'gotcha' glee over Trump is a shameful spectacle.

Paul Batura: Two men who helped shape Martin Luther King's life, and offer a lesson for us all.

Dan Gainor: Trump's been in office two years -- These are the seven top media attacks since his presidency began.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Ex-Nissan Chair Ghosn asks for bail, promises not to flee.

Economic reports on ice due to record government shutdown.

TSA employee callouts rise as partial shutdown enters another week.

Ocasio-Cortez vs. Wall Street: Her stance on economic issues.

These are the U.S. cities where employees are the happiest - and most miserable.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas; Dan Bongino, former Secret Service agent author of "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump"; Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; Jonathan Turley, constitutional law professor at the George Washington School of Law.

America's Newsroom, 9 a.m. ET: John Sununu, former governor of New Hampshire and White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: Exclusive Interview: Donald Trump, Jr. responds to the controversial - and discredited - BuzzFeed report on his father.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo will be live from Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, starting on Tuesday!

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Last month, President Trump signed the First Step Act, a justice reform bill that’s intended to help inmates better prepare themselves to return to society and that reduces sentences for some drug offenses. James Ackerman, president of the Prison Fellowship, a non-profit group that worked to get the bill passed, gives the inside story of the bill. The 46th annual March for Life rally took place over the weekend as pro-life activists marched through Washington, D.C., to protest Roe v. Wade. Doug McKelway and rally speaker Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sound off. Plus, commentary by Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Michael Rubin, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, on why it's time to designate Turkey a sponsor of terrorism. Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist, on the mainstream media's impeachment "gotcha" glee over Trump; Bob Glauber, Newsday sportswriter, on the weekend's thrilling NFL championships and the upcoming showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., will discuss whether there will ever be an end to the government shutdown.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: Brit Hume, Fox News senior political analyst, will take on the top headlines of the day.

#TheFlashback

2003: The Census Bureau announces that Hispanics have surpassed blacks as America's largest minority group.

1977: On his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardons almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.

1950: Former State Department official Alger Hiss, accused of being part of a Communist spy ring, is found guilty in New York of lying to a grand jury.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.